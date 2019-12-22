NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NSTG stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.73. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $34.78.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.10). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 118.32% and a negative net margin of 72.30%. The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.05 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $25,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,937 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $136,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,490 shares of company stock worth $1,558,589 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,830,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 210.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 301,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 204,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 28.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

