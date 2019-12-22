Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $325.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Trade Desk from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $233.25.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $263.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.24. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 133.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $289.51.

In other Trade Desk news, CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.84, for a total transaction of $485,012.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,858.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $428,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,673,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,452 shares of company stock worth $51,274,408 over the last ninety days. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,497.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 22,564 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 198.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth $4,137,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

