Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurometrix is a medical device company establishing a new standard of care through the design, development and sale of proprietary products used to diagnose neuropathies. Neuropathies are diseases of the peripheral nerves and parts of the spine that frequently are caused by or associated with diabetes, low back pain and carpal tunnel syndrome, as well as other clinical disorders. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NURO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Neurometrix in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Neurometrix from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NASDAQ:NURO opened at $4.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.02. Neurometrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Neurometrix had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 65.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neurometrix will post -3 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neurometrix stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Neurometrix Inc (NASDAQ:NURO) by 386.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,102 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.07% of Neurometrix worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

