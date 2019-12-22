New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several brokerages have commented on NFE. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.

In other New Fortress Energy news, Director C. William Griffin purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $194,760.00. Also, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,936.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $18,789,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in New Fortress Energy by 424.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in New Fortress Energy by 51.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 7.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $16.08 on Friday. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $19.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 40.60%. The business had revenue of $49.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.41 million. Research analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

