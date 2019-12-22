New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on NJR. ValuEngine lowered New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

NYSE NJR opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.78. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $40.32 and a 1 year high of $51.20.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $479.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.313 per share. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NJR. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 5.3% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

