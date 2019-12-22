NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NCMGY stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53.

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

