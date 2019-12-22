Nike (NYSE:NKE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Nike (NYSE:NKE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Nike had a return on equity of 50.42% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $99.96 on Friday. Nike has a twelve month low of $68.08 and a twelve month high of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.49. The company has a market capitalization of $157.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $8,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 592,374 shares of company stock valued at $54,907,589. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.02.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

