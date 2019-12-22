Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Set at $112.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned a $112.00 price target by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.02.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. Nike has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $101.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.49.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.42% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,374 shares of company stock valued at $54,907,589. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Nike by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,295 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation acquired a new position in Nike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nike by 685.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,069,000 after buying an additional 344,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

