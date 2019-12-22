NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NTDOY. ValuEngine cut NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of NTDOY opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.95. NINTENDO LTD/ADR has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $53.24.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.07). NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR in the 3rd quarter valued at $397,000. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

