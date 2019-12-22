NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of NioCorp Developments (OTCMKTS:NIOBF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $0.90 price target on the stock.

Shares of NioCorp Developments stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. NioCorp Developments has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47.

About NioCorp Developments

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project located in Southeastern Nebraska. The company was formerly known as Quantum Rare Earth Developments Corp. and changed its name to NioCorp Developments Ltd.

