Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.41

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $32.41 and traded as high as $35.29. Noah shares last traded at $34.87, with a volume of 11,356 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Get Noah alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.39.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yiheng Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Noah by 13.2% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 3,017,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,374,000 after buying an additional 351,016 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Noah by 30.3% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 1,776,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,883,000 after purchasing an additional 412,721 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Noah by 14.9% in the second quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 1,770,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $75,347,000 after buying an additional 229,865 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Noah by 2.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,667,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $70,952,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Noah by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,894,000 after buying an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Noah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.