Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €4.47 ($5.19).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital set a €3.60 ($4.19) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.70 ($4.30) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($4.07) price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nord/LB set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.90 ($3.37) target price on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

