Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Shares of NOMD opened at $21.69 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $15.87 and a 52 week high of $23.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.51 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. Nomad Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $334,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 15.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,106,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 149,779 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 51.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,863,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 631,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 13.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 569,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 67,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.