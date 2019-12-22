Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Shares Down 2.6%

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (CVE:NOU)’s share price was down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, approximately 60,600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 120,763 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $49.74 million and a P/E ratio of -5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.22.

Get Nouveau Monde Graphite alerts:

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. Its flagship property is the Matawinie property that includes 246 mining claims covering 13,383 hectares situated to the north of Montreal, Quebec.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nouveau Monde Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.