NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NRG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NRG Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.29.

Shares of NRG Energy stock opened at $40.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.77. NRG Energy has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $43.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.32.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). NRG Energy had a net margin of 10.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.61%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kirkland B. Andrews sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $3,951,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

