Nyerium Price Tops $0.0003 (NYEX)

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Nyerium has traded 278.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nyerium has a market cap of $7,028.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nyerium alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00186700 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.75 or 0.01202199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00026429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00121204 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

Nyerium’s total supply is 30,925,589 coins and its circulating supply is 26,040,961 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, BiteBTC, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.