Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 100,000 Shares

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.53 per share, for a total transaction of $153,000.00.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 75,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $81,000.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.56 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,000.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $148,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 12th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00.

On Friday, November 8th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 350,000 shares of Opko Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $521,500.00.

Opko Health stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89. Opko Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.93.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OPK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Opko Health in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Opko Health by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 550,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 53,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Opko Health by 852.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 670,200 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Opko Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Opko Health by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 681,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 179,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

About Opko Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

