OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of OptiNose from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.08.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. The stock has a market cap of $366.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. OptiNose has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $11.66.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69). OptiNose had a negative net margin of 419.37% and a negative return on equity of 137.60%. The company had revenue of $12.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $11,462,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph C. Scodari purchased 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $52,704.00. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPTN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OptiNose in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

