OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

OSUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

OSUR stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.04.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. OraSure Technologies had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth $353,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 92.4% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

