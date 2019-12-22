Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million.

NASDAQ OTLK opened at $1.15 on Friday. Outlook Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67.

OTLK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibody for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic bevacizumab product candidate that is in first clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

