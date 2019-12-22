Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ovid Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OVID) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OVID. ValuEngine lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.53 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $208.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.86.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeremy M. Levin purchased 60,000 shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, for a total transaction of $127,800.00. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 41.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 128,618 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 211,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 57,592 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 108,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 443,490 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 17.17% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome.

