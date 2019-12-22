Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PANL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ PANL opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.02 million, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.71 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $118.89 million during the quarter. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.03%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

