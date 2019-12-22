Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $85.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.89. Paychex has a twelve month low of $61.32 and a twelve month high of $88.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.06.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $2,704,063.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,787,717.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,102,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,256 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,113. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

