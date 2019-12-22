PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Shares Up 0.1%

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.47, 105 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.88.

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH (OTCMKTS:PBCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million during the quarter.

PEOPLES BK COMM/SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PBCO)

People's Bank of Commerce provides banking services to businesses and individuals primarily in Southern Oregon. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's personal loans consist of home equity loans and credit lines; consumer loans and credit lines comprising auto, recreational vehicle, boat, personal line of credit, and savings secured loans; and home lot and construction loans.

