Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Downgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Petrofac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Petrofac stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $7.15.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides facilities solutions to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services to the onshore oil and gas industry.

