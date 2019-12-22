Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pfenex Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing proteins. The company’s lead product candidate is PF582, a biosimilar candidate to Lucentis, for the potential treatment of patients with retinal diseases. It leverages its Pf?nex Expression Technology (TM) platform to build a pipeline of product candidates and preclinical products under development including other biosimilars, as well as vaccines, generics and next generation biologics. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

PFNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Pfenex in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pfenex in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.58.

NYSEAMERICAN PFNX opened at $12.49 on Friday. Pfenex has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $13.65.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million.

In other Pfenex news, insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $31,140.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 217.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfenex by 308.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Pfenex in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Pfenex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Pfenex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

