PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PHAS. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.56.

PHAS opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 13.98 and a current ratio of 13.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $6.90.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.35 million. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,768.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery.

