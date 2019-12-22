Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.45.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

PM stock opened at $85.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.21. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The firm has a market cap of $133.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 82.33% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,492,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,854,922,000 after buying an additional 1,295,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,680 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824,567 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.