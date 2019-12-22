Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $597,096.00 and approximately $540.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Cryptohub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00064297 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.35 or 0.00600688 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000196 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000932 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 439,266,716 coins and its circulating supply is 414,006,280 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Bittrex and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.