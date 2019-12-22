Platinum Asia Investments (ASX:PAI) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Platinum Asia Investments Ltd (ASX:PAI) shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$1.10 ($0.78) and last traded at A$1.10 ($0.78), 132,616 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.09 ($0.77).

The stock has a market capitalization of $397.51 million and a PE ratio of -11.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$1.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.02.

About Platinum Asia Investments (ASX:PAI)

Platinum Asia Investments Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Platinum Asset Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia ex Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

