Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Capital raised Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen set a $3.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

PLUG opened at $2.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $4.04.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.58 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 47.21% and a negative return on equity of 6,429.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,800,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 5,894,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,557,000 after acquiring an additional 922,937 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 56.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,316,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 836,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 11.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,845,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 478,614 shares during the last quarter. 32.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

