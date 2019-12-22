Polymath (POLY) Price Hits $0.0201 on Major Exchanges

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 22nd. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for about $0.0201 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Kyber Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Upbit. Polymath has a total market cap of $9.27 million and approximately $3.72 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.98 or 0.00568705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011940 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008488 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000515 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 462,217,136 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco.

Polymath Token Trading

Polymath can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bitbns, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, LATOKEN, IDEX, Ethfinex, DDEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Binance, Koinex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

