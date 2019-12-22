PolyOne (NYSE:POL) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$0.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.26. PolyOne also updated its FY 2019

After-Hours guidance to 1.65-1.65 EPS.

POL opened at $37.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43. PolyOne has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $37.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.68.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. PolyOne had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $705.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PolyOne will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from PolyOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. PolyOne’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on POL shares. ValuEngine cut shares of PolyOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut PolyOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet downgraded PolyOne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on PolyOne in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.71.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

