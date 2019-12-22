Prashanth Boccassam Sells 3,000 Shares of Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $120,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 96,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,906,563.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Prashanth Boccassam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 4th, Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $123,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $125,160.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $139,200.00.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Prashanth Boccassam sold 3,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $141,660.00.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $41.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Appian Corp has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $62.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $69.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.26 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 61.04% and a negative net margin of 20.80%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

APPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 97.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Appian by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Appian by 1,432.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Appian by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Appian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

