Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Premier Financial Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

PFBI opened at $18.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $261.79 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $16.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Premier Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $20.38.

Premier Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:PFBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter. Premier Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 6,568.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in Premier Financial Bancorp by 4.7% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. 31.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

