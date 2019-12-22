Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.0405 on Major Exchanges

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for $0.0405 or 0.00000561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Bittylicious, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $18,486.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 34.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded 100.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,096,677 coins. Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Primecoin

Primecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

