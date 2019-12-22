Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) Trading Down 1%

Probe Metals Inc (CVE:PRB)’s share price dropped 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.97, approximately 43,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 38,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Probe Metals from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $117.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 24.55 and a current ratio of 24.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.15.

About Probe Metals (CVE:PRB)

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Val-d'Or East project, which includes approximately 808 claims covering an area of 32,743 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

