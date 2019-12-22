Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Edward Jones

Edward Jones downgraded shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $92.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Prologis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.27.

PLD stock opened at $88.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Prologis has a 1 year low of $55.21 and a 1 year high of $92.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.62.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $712.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 53.87%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.97%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in Prologis by 9.7% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Prologis by 4.0% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Prologis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

