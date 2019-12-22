ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Shares Down 0.1%

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) dropped 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $39.55 and last traded at $39.55, approximately 625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $39.60.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.86.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

