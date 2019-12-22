ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Down 0.1%

ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)’s stock price were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $36.89 and last traded at $36.98, approximately 6,979 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 553,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.03.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.08.

Get ProShares Short Russell2000 alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 587,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after purchasing an additional 146,438 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,043,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,979,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,967,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 by 2,922.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 22,182 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.