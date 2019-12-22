ProShares Ultra Euro (NYSEARCA:ULE) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Euro (NYSEARCA:ULE) traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.46 and last traded at $13.46, 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.61.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra Euro stock. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Euro (NYSEARCA:ULE) by 2,700.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned about 1.40% of ProShares Ultra Euro worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

