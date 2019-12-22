Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.03

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.03 and traded as high as $9.13. Psychemedics shares last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 2,101 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Psychemedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 million, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Psychemedics had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Psychemedics by 545.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Psychemedics by 48.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Psychemedics during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 25.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Psychemedics by 19.0% during the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

About Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD)

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

