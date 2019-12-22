Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $110.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $94.00.

DGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.07.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $107.12 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 24.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,763,778 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,167,000 after purchasing an additional 729,863 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 754.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 646,737 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,844,000 after buying an additional 571,015 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,780,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,281,000 after buying an additional 448,332 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 588.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,368,000 after acquiring an additional 442,179 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5,453.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 422,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.