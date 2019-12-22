QYNO Market Capitalization Tops $463.00 (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 49.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. In the last seven days, QYNO has traded up 51.3% against the U.S. dollar. One QYNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. QYNO has a total market cap of $463.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

