Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $102.86

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $102.86 and traded as high as $118.81. Ralph Lauren shares last traded at $117.94, with a volume of 30,122 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on RL. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day moving average is $102.93. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 38.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $6,462,805.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $343,495.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 441,635 shares of company stock worth $45,294,611 in the last three months. 34.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 598.1% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 49,973 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 677,507 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,681,000 after purchasing an additional 91,274 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,811,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,829,000 after purchasing an additional 87,683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,091,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $464,804,000 after purchasing an additional 65,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,254,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.