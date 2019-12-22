Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) (CVE:RTH) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) (CVE:RTH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.10. Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 119,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 million and a PE ratio of -4.17.

Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) Company Profile (CVE:RTH)

Rathdowney Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship project is the Olza zinc-lead-silver project located in the Upper Silesian Mining district of Poland. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathdowney Resources Ltd (Pre-Merger) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.