Raymond James Downgrades Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) to Market Perform

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Carolina Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Carolina Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Carolina Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.44.

Shares of CARO opened at $43.07 on Friday. Carolina Financial has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.46.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Carolina Financial will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Carolina Financial news, EVP David L. Morrow sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,287,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of Carolina Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,178 shares of company stock worth $919,649 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Carolina Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,330,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after purchasing an additional 129,967 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carolina Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 511,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,944,000 after buying an additional 27,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carolina Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 302,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. 58.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

