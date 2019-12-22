Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Deutsche Bank

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on REVG. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rev Group from an “equal” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Rev Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Rev Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 target price on Rev Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.22.

Shares of NYSE:REVG opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $794.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61. Rev Group has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $14.99.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.23 million. Rev Group had a positive return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rev Group will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Rev Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Rev Group by 59.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rev Group in the third quarter worth about $117,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Rev Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Rev Group by 178.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 23,893 shares in the last quarter.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

