Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

Equities researchers at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RVLV. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.10.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Pujades sold 25,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $464,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,814. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,250,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 423.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 41,290 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

