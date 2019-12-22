Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 Buys 95,000 Shares of IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Stock

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 acquired 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $472,150.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,605,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,949,161.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

IMH opened at $5.20 on Friday. IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $8.03.

Get IMPAC Mortgage alerts:

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.78 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IMPAC Mortgage by 336.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 787,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 606,685 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMPAC Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of IMPAC Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMPAC Mortgage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in IMPAC Mortgage by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 359,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,162 shares during the period.

IMPAC Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as an independent residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for IMPAC Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPAC Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.